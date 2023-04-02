SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management cut its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 1.4% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Verde Capital Management owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 984,919 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 785,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 954,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after acquiring an additional 557,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $26.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

