Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Plans Dividend of $0.28

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2806 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Standard Bank Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBLY opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. Standard Bank Group has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated financial and related solutions to clients. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and High Net Worth (CHNW); Business and Commercial (BCC); and Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB). The CHNW segment offers access to a variety of personal banking and wealth management solutions, including insurance, investments and advisory capabilities.

