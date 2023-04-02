Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $460.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.73.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
NASDAQ LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 34,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
