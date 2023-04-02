Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $460.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $406.73.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 34,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.