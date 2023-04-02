StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

AAU opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

