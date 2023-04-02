StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
AAU opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.95.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
