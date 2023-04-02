StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NAVB stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.