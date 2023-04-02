StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $35.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.