StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Shares of TRIB stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $35.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
