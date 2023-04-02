StockNews.com Downgrades Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Gravity Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GRVY stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. Gravity has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

Institutional Trading of Gravity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gravity by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gravity by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gravity by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gravity by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

