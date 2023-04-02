StockNews.com Downgrades Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Gravity Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GRVY stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. Gravity has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

Institutional Trading of Gravity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gravity by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gravity by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gravity by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gravity by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

(Get Rating)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.