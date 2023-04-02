StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path Stock Down 18.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bio-Path

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.