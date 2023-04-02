StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $811.49 million and a PE ratio of -23.13.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.