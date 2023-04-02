StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 65,701 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,117 shares of company stock worth $41,929. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 155,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,730 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 824.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

