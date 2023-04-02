StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.71. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Institutional Trading of Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

