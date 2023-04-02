Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 156 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 1.5% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $34,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.77. 5,305,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.10.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.