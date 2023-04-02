Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $23.64 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 53,339 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $23,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3,615.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 489,989 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. 6,708,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,145,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

