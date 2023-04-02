Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

