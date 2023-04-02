STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Releases Earnings Results

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. STRATA Skin Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

STRATA Skin Sciences Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of SSKN opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of STRATA Skin Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

