Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX) versus Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Head to Head Survey

Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Rating) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stratex Oil & Gas and Coterra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 2.08 $4.07 billion $5.11 4.80

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

94.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stratex Oil & Gas and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratex Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Coterra Energy 1 16 3 0 2.10

Coterra Energy has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.27%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stratex Oil & Gas and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy 44.91% 31.29% 18.92%

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Stratex Oil & Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratex Oil & Gas

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. engages in the exploitation, exploration, development of oil and gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in Texas, Montana, Colorado, Kansas, North Dakota, and Utah. The company was founded on January 6, 1989 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

