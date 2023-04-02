Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Hits $134,971.10

Substratum (SUB) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Substratum has a market cap of $134,971.10 and approximately $3.28 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00025110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00029960 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017965 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,381.08 or 1.00031889 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00034116 USD and is down -6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

