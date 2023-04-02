SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SSY opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.19. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92.
