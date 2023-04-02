SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.60.

SunPower stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. SunPower has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in SunPower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SunPower by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of SunPower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

