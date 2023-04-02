Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $27.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.95.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $52,852.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $52,852.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $903,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,508 shares of company stock valued at $6,505,140 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 554,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 424,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 159,297 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

