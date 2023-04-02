Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.7564 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Down 4.1 %

SWDBY opened at SEK 16.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is SEK 18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is SEK 16.64. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of SEK 12.14 and a 1 year high of SEK 21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.54 by SEK 0.02. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of SEK 1.50 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 171 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 177.20.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

