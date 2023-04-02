Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOLGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

About Symbolic Logic



Symbolic Logic, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

