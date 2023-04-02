Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.74.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

See Also

