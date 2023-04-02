Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,610 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 112,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,802,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,991. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

