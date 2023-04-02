TerraClassicUSD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.33 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $207.55 million and $8.33 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00061359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00039589 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003005 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000192 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,047,158 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,674,335 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

