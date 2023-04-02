Terran Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.30 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000581 BTC on major exchanges. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $4.30 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

