The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 995,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

