The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €306.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €306.00 ($329.03) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($290.32) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €310.00 ($333.33) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €292.00 ($313.98) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €273.60 ($294.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €243.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €200.69. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a fifty-two week high of €274.50 ($295.16).

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

