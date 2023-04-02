The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Update

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,950,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 12,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.61.
Home Depot Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of HD traded up $9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.12. 5,800,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.46. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $299.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.
Home Depot Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.
Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.
Featured Stories
