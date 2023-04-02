The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Down 11.0% in March

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,620,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 17,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 419.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,192,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

