The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Down 11.0% in March

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHCGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,620,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 17,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 419.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,192,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

