Threshold (T) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $368.61 million and $101.42 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029649 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,100.30 or 1.00043537 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,575,884,817.97076 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03819223 USD and is down -8.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $77,969,790.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

