Thunder Brawl Trading Up 86.9% Over Last 7 Days (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 86.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $48,904.07 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01036277 USD and is up 23.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $12,846.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

