TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TCON opened at $1.89 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 174,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $240,821.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,324,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,821.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 181,508 shares of company stock worth $252,141. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

