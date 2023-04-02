Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBOX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Tritax Big Box REIT to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 172.50 ($2.12).

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 139.90 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 144.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 251.40 ($3.09).

Tritax Big Box REIT Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.98 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,187.50%.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Elizabeth Brown bought 11,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,906.70 ($18,315.15). Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

