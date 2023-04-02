TrueFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $77.64 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. TrueFi has a market cap of $77.64 million and $14.67 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,595,990 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 983,595,989.7106748 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07897977 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $8,902,260.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

