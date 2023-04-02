Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $59.32. 2,782,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,523. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

