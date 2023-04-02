UBS Group Cuts Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $65.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.38.

Carter’s Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:CRI opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $97.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Carter’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Carter’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

