UBS Group Reiterates €26.50 Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.49) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UTDI. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €23.20 ($24.95) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

United Internet Price Performance

UTDI stock opened at €15.87 ($17.06) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.79. United Internet has a 52-week low of €15.68 ($16.86) and a 52-week high of €31.85 ($34.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

