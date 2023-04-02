UBS Group Trims Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Target Price to $65.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KTB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.13.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 44.65%.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $6,735,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

