Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $201.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.39. The stock has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

