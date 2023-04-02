United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In related news, Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

