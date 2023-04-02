Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lifted by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,507,000 after buying an additional 3,584,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after buying an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.47. 2,068,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,416. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

