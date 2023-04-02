Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Caliber Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $210.92. 391,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

