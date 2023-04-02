Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

VTIP opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $51.42.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.