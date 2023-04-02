Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.27. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

