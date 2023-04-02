Velas (VLX) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $48.35 million and approximately $934,390.37 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00062527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00040549 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,433,392,652 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

