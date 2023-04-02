Vertcoin (VTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $140,885.63

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $140,885.63 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,143.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.77 or 0.00329634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00566111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00072720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.94 or 0.00436822 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003542 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,447,035 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

