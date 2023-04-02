Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.18. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.70%. This is a boost from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -279.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Via Renewables by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Via Renewables by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

