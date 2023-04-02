Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

VIAV opened at $10.83 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

Insider Activity

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,974 shares of company stock valued at $468,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,772,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after buying an additional 1,555,765 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 78.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after buying an additional 911,940 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,471,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 738,206 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

