VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.79.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Stock Up 2.5 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

